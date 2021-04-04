Man gets 30 years to life in deaths at medical center

After a dozen relatives and friends of the victims spoke about the impact of their loss, the judge said that he’s never seen a case with this much involvement. “Society lost two good members,” he said.

Before sentencing, Leiendecker apologized to the victims’ families and said he had tried to get help for his mental health before but had been turned away. He told Trimmer he didn’t want the sentences to run concurrently.

“I don’t want to be out in 15 years, I don’t deserve to be,” Leiendecker said.

Fritz's daughter, Malory, said she “gave her everything to help make other people feel better, and didn’t save anything for herself.”

“She was 100% heart," she said. “And now, without her, every day is a struggle. Everyone is struggling.”

Scott’s brother Jim said his brother picked the medical field because he wanted to help people.

“Scott was a sweet, loving, caring and gentle soul, he touched many lives. ... He was the core of the family. It’s empty without him,” he said.