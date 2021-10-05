Man gets 19-year prison term in death of girlfriend's son

Authorities have said Gosney told investigators that she was under pressure from Hamilton to get rid of James and his two siblings, ages 9 and 7. She drove the three children to the park in rural Preble County on Feb. 26, where she planned to abandon them, authorities said, but there was no indication that she planned to kill them. James Hutchinson died after he grabbed for a door on his mother’s vehicle and was dragged.

Gosney and Hamilton dumped James’ body into the Ohio River near Lawrenceburg, Indiana, on Feb. 28, authorities have said. Flood conditions initially prevented a search effort there, and the boy’s body has not been recovered despite searches.