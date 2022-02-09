Hamburger icon
Man falls through skylight to his death in southern Indiana

Authorities say a roofer fell through a skylight to his death at a southern Indiana Sam’s Club

COLUMBUS, Ind. (AP) — A roofer fell through a skylight to his death at a southern Indiana Sam’s Club, authorities said Wednesday.

Pedro Gonzalez, 42, of West Chester, Ohio, was working for an Ohio-based industrial roofing company when he fell through the skylight at the store in Columbus about 2:20 p.m. Tuesday, authorities told The Republic.

Bartholomew County Coroner Clayton Nolting released Gonzalez's identity Wednesday. Nolting estimated the fall from the skylight was 40 to 50 feet (12.19 to 15.24 meters).

Investigators believe the worker was standing up near the skylight and slipped, falling through the skylight. An investigation is continuing.

X-rays indicated the worker suffered multiple fractures to the skull and cervical spine in the incident, Nolting' office said. Gonzalez was pronounced dead at the scene.

