Man dies after being shot by officers at Ohio home during domestic call

Minutes later, police said, the man returned to the scene in a car and was seen to have a gun. Police said officers tried to de-escalate the situation for almost a half-hour but fired after they said the man “brandished” the weapon.

Police said the man was given first aid at the scene, but he succumbed to his injuries at a hospital. His name wasn't immediately released.

Maj. Paul Saunders told WHIO-TV that Dayton officers and a Moraine officer were involved in the shooting.

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation will handle the shooting investigation while the department's bureau of professional standards will do its own administrative investigation.