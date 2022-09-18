Man declared competent for trial in Walmart shooting death

Anthony Freeman Brown, 32, of Hamilton is charged in Butler County with aggravated murder, murder, aggravated robbery, felonious assault and having weapons under disability.

Police said a man tried to steal items from the Fairfield Township Walmart’s electronics department shortly before 8 p.m. on May 26. Police said two shoppers tried to stop him, and the suspect then pulled a gun and fired, killing one customer and seriously wounding an employee.