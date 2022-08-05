Man convicted on charges related to unlicensed funeral homes

Shawnte Hardin, 41, maintained his innocence after a Lucas County Common Pleas Court judge found him guilty of 31 counts, concluding a bench trial that began earlier this year, Hardin, who was acquitted on six counts, is due to be sentenced Aug. 26, but it was not clear Friday if he would be facing a lengthy prison term.

Authorities have said Hardin ran funeral services in Summit, Cuyahoga, Franklin and Lucas counties without having a license. He had pleaded not guilty to various counts, including tampering with records, passing bad checks, identity fraud and engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity.