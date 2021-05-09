Man convicted of attempted kidnapping in alleged ambush plot

Bridget M. Brennan, acting U.S. attorney for the Northern District of Ohio, said those who reported the alleged plan and the agents who worked to prevent it “should be commended" for their actions. “Lives were saved,” Brennan said in a statement.

Defense attorney John Ricotta said in court documents that “the majority of the ideas originated with the informants," Cleveland.com reported. He said his client “was susceptible to such influence based upon his age and a lifelong obsession with being a member of the armed forces.”

Ricotta asked as the case was pending that his client be able to get counseling and mental-health assistance.

Ferguson is scheduled for sentencing Aug. 27.