Man convicted in slayings of Ohio couple, unborn child

Larry Rodgers, 33, of Dayton, was found guilty Thursday on four counts each of aggravated murder, murder, kidnapping and felonious assault, two counts of involuntary manslaughter and a weapons offense. He will be sentenced Feb. 11.

Rodgers was accused of fatally shooting Todd Burkhart, 28, and Kyla Hayton, 21, both of Mansfield, in November 2109. Hayton was five months pregnant when she was killed.