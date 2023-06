Man cleared in hunters' killings after 21 years in prison seeks $1M from Michigan

There is no dispute that the failure to produce the file violated Titus' constitutional rights.

“The ‘new evidence’ demonstrates that (Titus) is factually innocent of the crime,” his lawsuit states.

Under Michigan law, someone who is wrongly convicted can be eligible to receive $50,000 for each year in prison.

"We have not yet received the complaint and will evaluate it when we do,” said Kimberly Bush, spokeswoman at the attorney general's office.

Dillon died in an Ohio prison in 2011. The file found at the county sheriff's office revealed that a woman and her son had identified him as the man in a car in a ditch near the Michigan murder scene. The woman also described a car that resembled one owned by Dillon’s wife.

