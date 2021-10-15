Man charged with running unlicensed funeral business in Ohio

Shawnte Hardin is charged with 37 counts, mostly felonies. They include representing himself as a funeral director while unlicensed, tampering with records, theft, passing bad checks, identity fraud and engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity. The list also includes a misdemeanor charge alleging a body wasn't properly refrigerated or embalmed.

The court case records listed no attorney for Hardin as of Friday. He previously denied allegations that he was running an illegal funeral home, saying during an interview with WBNS-TV in Columbus last month that what he offered was lower-cost services for transporting and washing bodies.