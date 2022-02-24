Man charged with enticing children to mutilate themselves

Matthew Locher, 31, pleaded not guilty on Tuesday to eight federal counts, the U.S. attorney's office said. It wasn't immediately clear whether he had an attorney who could speak on his behalf.

Prosecutors contend that while living in Redondo Beach, Locher targeted girls suffering from mental health issues, such as depression, anorexia and suicidal thoughts, and during online conversations “groomed his victims to engage in self-mutilation and, eventually, to become his ‘slave' or ‘pet,'” the U.S. attorney's office said in a statement.