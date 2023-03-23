Man charged in death of fiance who went missing in 2011

John Carter, 34, of Hamilton, was arrested Wednesday and remains in the Butler County Jail. The indictment against him was unsealed Thursday morning, and it wasn't clear if he has retained an attorney.

The charges stem from the August 2011 disappearance of Katelyn Markham, who was last seen at her home in Fairfield. At the time, Markham was a few weeks away from finishing her graphic arts degree at the Art Institute of Ohio--Cincinnati, and Carter has said they were planning to move to Colorado later that year.