BreakingNews
Champaign County site to be 1 of 3 Amazon solar farms in Ohio

Man accused of abducting, beating woman over 4-day period pleads not guilty

An Ohio man accused of abducting and beating a woman while she was confined for four days in a residential garage last month has pleaded not guilty
news
26 minutes ago
X

AKRON, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio man accused of abducting and beating a woman while she was confined for four days in a residential garage last month pleaded not guilty during a court hearing Thursday.

William Mozingo, 33, was arraigned on charges of kidnapping, felonious assault, abduction and unlawful restraint. He has been held without bond since his Oct. 16 arrest due to a parole violation.

The 23-year-old Chardon woman was found after a resident called Akron police and said a friend had a woman in their outdoor garage without their knowledge and that the woman appeared to be injured. Relatives have said she suffered facial fractures, brain bleed, a broken arm and finger injuries.

Authorities have said the woman knew Mozingo but not very well. The alleged abduction and attacks occurred after he offered to drive her home but instead took her to the garage.

Bodycam video of the arrest was released this week by police. It shows officers using a ladder to help the woman climb down from a partially hidden hole in the ceiling. She has bruises are on both eyes.

A voicemail message left Thursday for Mozingo's attorney was not immediately returned.

In Other News
1
Clark County Common Pleas Court cases
2
Clark County Municipal Court cases
3
Champaign County site to be 1 of 3 Amazon solar farms in Ohio
4
Lifetime sports-betting ban proposed for former Alabama coach, Indiana...
5
‘We want to show even more students that they belong at Wittenberg’...
© 2023 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top