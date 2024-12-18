Maier and Marshall host Cincinnati

BOTTOM LINE: Marshall plays Cincinnati after Meredith Maier scored 20 points in Marshall's 78-76 victory over the Jacksonville Dolphins.

The Bearcats are 4-1 in home games. Cincinnati averages 69.9 points while outscoring opponents by 16.1 points per game.

The Thundering Herd are 0-2 on the road. Marshall averages 16.9 turnovers per game and is 2-1 when turning the ball over less than opponents.

Cincinnati is shooting 40.0% from the field this season, 1.4 percentage points lower than the 41.4% Marshall allows to opponents. Marshall scores 18.3 more points per game (72.1) than Cincinnati gives up to opponents (53.8).

TOP PERFORMERS: Jillian Hayes is scoring 19.3 points per game and averaging 10.4 rebounds for the Bearcats.

Aislynn Hayes is averaging 17.8 points for the Thundering Herd.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.