Mahle scheduled to start for Reds at Giants

news | 55 minutes ago
By The Associated Press
The San Francisco Giants square off against the Cincinnati Reds

Cincinnati Reds (7-4) vs. San Francisco Giants (7-4)

San Francisco; Wednesday, 3:45 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: TBD Giants: Johnny Cueto (1-0, 2.51 ERA, .98 WHIP, 14 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: The San Francisco Giants host the Cincinnati Reds on Wednesday.

The Giants went 19-14 at home in 2020. San Francisco hit .263 as a team last season while averaging 8.9 hits per game.

The Reds went 15-16 on the road in 2020. Cincinnati averaged 6.5 hits with 2.8 extra base hits per game and 3 total triples last season.

The teams meet for the third time this season. The season series is tied 1-1.

INJURIES: Giants: Alex Wood: (back), Dedniel Nunez: (elbow), Reyes Moronta: (right flexor), John Brebbia: (elbow), Tyler Beede: (elbow), Jaylin Davis: (left knee).

Reds: Michael Lorenzen: (shoulder), Sonny Gray: (back), Brandon Bailey: (elbow), Shogo Akiyama: (hamstring).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

