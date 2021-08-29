springfield-news-sun logo
Mahle, Reds to take on Luzardo, Marlins

By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
The Marlins are expected to send Jesus Luzardo to the mound Sunday and the Reds plan to give Tyler Mahle the start

Cincinnati Reds (71-60, second in the NL Central) vs. Miami Marlins (54-76, fifth in the NL East)

Miami; Sunday, 1:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Tyler Mahle (10-4, 3.63 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 168 strikeouts) Marlins: Jesus Luzardo (4-7, 7.91 ERA, 1.82 WHIP, 60 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Marlins +153, Reds -176; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Miami and Cincinnati will square off on Sunday.

The Marlins are 33-32 in home games in 2020. The Miami offense has compiled a .235 batting average as a team this season, Miguel Rojas leads the team with a mark of .266.

The Reds have gone 35-31 away from home. Cincinnati hitters have posted a team on-base percentage of .328 this season, led by Jonathan India with a mark of .382.

The Marlins won the last meeting 6-1. Sandy Alcantara earned his eighth victory and Jesus Sanchez went 1-for-4 with a home run and three RBIs for Miami. Vladimir Gutierrez registered his fifth loss for Cincinnati.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jesus Aguilar leads the Marlins with 22 home runs and has 88 RBIs.

Joey Votto leads the Reds with 28 home runs and is batting .273.

LAST 10 GAMES: Marlins: 3-7, .240 batting average, 4.97 ERA, outscored by 16 runs

Reds: 6-4, .228 batting average, 3.41 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

INJURIES: Marlins: Cody Poteet: (knee), Zach Pop: (finger), Pablo Lopez: (rotator cuff), Jorge Guzman: (elbow), Jeff Brigham: (undisclosed), Garrett Cooper: (elbow), Lewis Brinson: (thumb), Joe Panik: (undisclosed), Jose Devers: (shoulder), Jon Berti: (concussion).

Reds: Art Warren: (oblique), Brad Brach: (shoulder), Brandon Bailey: (elbow), Tejay Antone: (elbow), Jesse Winker: (intercostal), Mike Moustakas: (hip).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

