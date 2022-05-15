springfield-news-sun logo
Magno, Castellanos spur NYCFC to 2-0 victory over Columbus

Talles Magno found the net early and Valentín Castellanos added a second-half goal to power New York City FC to a 2-0 victory over the Columbus Crew in MLS play

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Talles Magno found the net early and Valentín Castellanos added a second-half goal to power New York City FC to a 2-0 victory over the Columbus Crew in MLS play on Saturday.

Magno took a pass from Santiago Rodríguez and drilled a shot through traffic inside the far post to give NYCFC (5-3-2) a 1-0 lead in the 9th minute. Castellanos gave NYCFC some breathing room with a goal in the 59th minute. Castellanos' sixth goal of the season leaves him one off the pace for the Golden Boot.

NYCFC went 4-0-1 on a five-match homestand split between Yankee Stadium and Citi Field, outscoring the visitors 16-4 overall.

The Crew (3-4-4) fell to 0-2-4 on the road.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

