Magill delivers key hit, regional host Indiana State rallies to defeat Wright State 6-5

With Indiana State trailing 5-3, Josue Urdaneta singled leading off the eighth and later scored on a sacrifice fly by Adam Pottinger, his second RBI of the game. The next two batters walked before Magill delivered his clutch single.

Jared Spencer pitched a 1-2-3 ninth inning for his sixth save. Zach Davidson (4-1) pitched four scoreless innings in relief of starter Matt Jachec.