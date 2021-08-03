springfield-news-sun logo
X

Maeda expected to start for the Twins against Reds

news | 49 minutes ago
By The Associated Press
The Reds are expected to send Tyler Mahle to the mound Tuesday and the Twins will give Kenta Maeda the start

Minnesota Twins (44-62, fifth in the AL Central) vs. Cincinnati Reds (56-50, second in the NL Central)

Cincinnati; Tuesday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Twins: Kenta Maeda (4-4, 4.40 ERA, 1.31 WHIP, 90 strikeouts) Reds: Tyler Mahle (8-3, 3.63 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, 133 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Reds -139, Twins +121; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Cincinnati and Minnesota will face off on Tuesday.

The Reds are 26-26 on their home turf. Cincinnati hitters have posted a team on-base percentage of .330 this season, led by Jonathan India with a mark of .399.

The Twins are 20-32 on the road. Minnesota has hit 153 home runs as a team this season. Miguel Sano leads the team with 17, averaging one every 16.4 at-bats.

The Reds won the last meeting 10-7. Tejay Antone secured his second victory and Tyler Naquin went 4-for-4 with a home run and three RBIs for Cincinnati. Hansel Robles registered his fourth loss for Minnesota.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jesse Winker leads the Reds with 21 home runs and is batting .302.

Jorge Polanco leads the Twins with 102 hits and has 52 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Reds: 7-3, .299 batting average, 3.93 ERA, outscored opponents by 19 runs

Twins: 3-7, .246 batting average, 5.14 ERA, outscored by nine runs

INJURIES: Reds: Art Warren: (oblique), Lucas Sims: (elbow), Michael Feliz: (elbow), Brandon Bailey: (elbow), Tejay Antone: (forearm), R.J. Alaniz: (calf), Nick Senzel: (knee), Nick Castellanos: (wrist), Mike Moustakas: (heel), Alex Blandino: (hand).

Twins: Cody Stashak: (back), Devin Smeltzer: (elbow), Taylor Rogers: (finger), Derek Law: (shoulder), Luke Farrell: (oblique), Randy Dobnak: (finger), Edwar Colina: (elbow), Rob Refsnyder: (hamstring), Alex Kirilloff: (wrist), Kyle Garlick: (hernia), Byron Buxton: (hand).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

© 2021 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top