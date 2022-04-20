Machado, Musgrove help Padres hand Reds 8th straight loss

Musgrove (2-0) held the Reds to two runs and four hits in 6 1/3 innings. He struck out seven and walked one.

Cincinnati starter Reiver Sanmartin (0-2) allowed five runs and eight hits in 5 1/3 innings. He struck out four and walked one.

The game started just like Monday night's did, with former Padres player Tommy Pham hitting a solo homer with two outs in the first inning.

And just like on Monday night, the Padres answered with Austin Nola hitting a leadoff single and Machado a two-run homer.

After the collision at the plate, Eric Hosmer hit a two-out single to bring in Profar. The Padres added on with RBI doubles by Wil Myers and José Azocar in the fourth.

Kyle Farmer hit an RBI single for the Reds in the sixth. They chased Musgrove in the seventh on Joey Votto's leadoff single and Colin Moran's one-out walk.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Reds: Placed 2B Jonathan India on the 10-day injured list, retroactive to April 16, and INF Mike Moustakas on the 10-day IL, retroactive to April 18. Recalled OF TJ Friedl from Triple-A Louisville and selected the contract of INF/OF JT Riddle from Louisville.

UP NEXT

The series concludes Wednesday afternoon with Reds RHP Vladimir Gutierrez (0-2, 5.40 ERA) and Padres LHP MacKenzie Gore (0-0, 3.38) scheduled to start.

___

