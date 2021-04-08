MAC eliminates intraconference transfer restrictions

The NCAA was moving toward passing legislation in January to make the one-time exception and immediate eligibility available to all college athletes.

Currently, NCAA rules require those Division I athletes who compete in high-profile sports such as football and basketball to sit out a season after transferring to another Division I school.

The NCAA's scheduled vote in January was delayed after the Department of Justice warned the association its proposed changes to rules regarding name, image and likeness compensation for athletes and transfers might violate antitrust laws.

While NIL reform is still in limbo, the NCAA is trying to move forward with transfer rules.

If new rules still cannot be passed, the Division I Council is prepared to pass a blanket waiver that would allow all qualified transferring athletes to be immediately eligible for the upcoming season.