Lynn scheduled to start for White Sox at Indians

The Indians are 38-40 in home games in 2020. Cleveland has a team on-base percentage of .300, led by Jose Ramirez with a mark of .349.

The White Sox have gone 38-40 away from home. Chicago's lineup has 179 home runs this season, Jose Abreu leads them with 29 homers.

The White Sox won the last meeting 1-0. Dylan Cease notched his 13th victory and Luis Robert went 1-for-3 with a home run and an RBI for Chicago. Trevor Stephan registered his first loss for Cleveland.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ramirez leads the Indians with 35 home runs and is batting .267.

Tim Anderson leads the White Sox with 152 hits and is batting .305.

LAST 10 GAMES: Indians: 5-5, .263 batting average, 3.78 ERA, outscored opponents by 11 runs

White Sox: 4-6, .258 batting average, 3.18 ERA, outscored opponents by six runs

INJURIES: Indians: Nick Sandlin: (shoulder), Josh Naylor: (ankle), Wilson Ramos: (knee).

White Sox: Ryan Tepera: (finger), Evan Marshall: (elbow), Jimmy Cordero: (elbow), Dylan Cease: (elbow).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.