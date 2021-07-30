springfield-news-sun logo
Lynn scheduled to start as Chicago hosts Cleveland

By The Associated Press
Cleveland Indians (50-49, second in the AL Central) vs. Chicago White Sox (60-43, first in the AL Central)

Chicago; Friday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Indians: J.C. Mejia (1-6, 7.53 ERA, 1.43 WHIP, 41 strikeouts) White Sox: Lance Lynn (10-3, 1.91 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, 115 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: White Sox -211, Indians +181; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Jose Ramirez and the Indians will take on the White Sox Friday.

The White Sox are 35-17 in home games in 2020. Chicago has slugged .411 this season. Jose Abreu leads the club with a .458 slugging percentage, including 37 extra-base hits and 18 home runs.

The Indians have gone 24-26 away from home. Cleveland's lineup has 125 home runs this season, Jose Ramirez leads the club with 22 homers.

The Indians won the last meeting 6-5. Shane Bieber earned his sixth victory and Austin Hedges went 1-for-3 with a home run and two RBIs for Cleveland. Dylan Cease took his second loss for Chicago.

TOP PERFORMERS: Abreu leads the White Sox with 37 extra base hits and is slugging .458.

Amed Rosario leads the Indians with 88 hits and is batting .255.

LAST 10 GAMES: White Sox: 4-6, .199 batting average, 4.15 ERA, outscored by 13 runs

Indians: 4-6, .225 batting average, 4.96 ERA, outscored by 12 runs

INJURIES: White Sox: Evan Marshall: (elbow), Jimmy Cordero: (elbow), Luis Robert: (hip), Jake Lamb: (quad), Eloy Jimenez: (groin), Nick Madrigal: (hamstring), Yasmani Grandal: (calf).

Indians: Aaron Civale: (finger), Shane Bieber: (shoulder), Eddie Rosario: (abdominal), Josh Naylor: (ankle), Jordan Luplow: (ankle).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

