Luplow's catch preserves Indians' 6-5 win over Tigers

Jean Carlos Mejía (1-0) pitched a scoreless sixth for his first major league win. Three more Cleveland relievers succeeded him, with Clase working out of trouble in the ninth.

Turnbull, who no-hit Seattle on Tuesday night, allowed a single by Rosario to start the second. Cleveland put the leadoff man on five times in six innings against Turnbull, but three times that runner was erased immediately on a double play.

Castro put the Tigers up 1-0 with an RBI double in the second, and Robbie Grossman followed with a sacrifice fly.

Miller led off the third with an infield single for his first big league hit. He scored on René Rivera's single, and the Indians got another run when Cesar Hernandez bounced into a forceout.

Nomar Mazara put the Tigers back ahead with an RBI single in the third. Cleveland tied it in the sixth when Harold Ramirez drove in a run with a two-out infield single.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Tigers: Detroit put C Wilson Ramos (lumbar spine strain) on the 10-day injured list and reinstated LHP Derek Holland (left shoulder strain) from the IL. The Tigers also optioned OF JaCoby Jones to Triple-A Toledo and recalled OF Victor Reyes from Toledo.

UP NEXT

Detroit sends LHP Tarik Skubal (1-6) to the mound Tuesday night against Cleveland's Aaron Civale (6-1).

Detroit Tigers pitcher Spencer Turnbull throws against the Cleveland Indians in the first inning of a baseball game in Detroit, Monday, May 24, 2021. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya) Credit: Paul Sancya Credit: Paul Sancya