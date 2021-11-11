Lundy scores 23, Penn State wins in Shrewsberry's debut

The Nittany Lions won their season opener, pulling away from the Penguins late in the first half and keeping the pressure up after halftime. Penn State led 26-23 with 5:55 remaining in the first half before Jaheam Cornwall hit a 3-pointer and the Nittany Lions quickly pushed the lead to 10 points.

After leading 35-26 at halftime, Lundy opened the second half scoring with a 3-pointer and the lead reached 16 a few minutes later when he hit another trey. Lundy finished 3 of 5 on 3-pointers.