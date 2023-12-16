Lowder has 26 as Cleveland State beats Bradley 76-69

Led by Drew Lowder's 26 points, the Cleveland State Vikings defeated the Bradley Braves 76-69 on Friday night
PEORIA, Ill. (AP) — Drew Lowder scored 26 points as Cleveland State beat Bradley 76-69 on Friday night.

Lowder also contributed four steals for the Vikings (7-5). Tristan Enaruna scored 23 points and added seven rebounds. Tevin Smith had nine points and shot 3 of 5 from the field and 3 for 4 from the line.

Malevy Leons led the way for the Braves (6-4) with 16 points, six rebounds and two steals. Bradley also got 16 points and two steals from Christian Davis. Emarion Ellis also had 11 points and two steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

