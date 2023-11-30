Lovelace's 23 lead Youngstown State past Cleveland State 94-69

Led by John Lovelace Jr.'s 23 points, the Youngstown State Penguins defeated the Cleveland State Vikings 94-69 on Wednesday night
By The Associated Press
8 minutes ago
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (AP) — John Lovelace Jr.'s 23 points helped Youngstown State defeat Cleveland State 94-69 on Wednesday night.

Lovelace also contributed eight rebounds for the Penguins (4-3). Brett Thompson was 7 of 12 shooting, including 1 for 4 from 3-point range, and went 2 for 3 from the line to add 17 points. Bryson Langdon shot 5 for 10 (1 for 5 from 3-point range) and 3 of 4 from the free throw line to finish with 14 points.

Drew Lowder led the Vikings (5-3) in scoring, finishing with 17 points. Tristan Enaruna added 13 points and four assists for Cleveland State. Jalin Rice also had 10 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

