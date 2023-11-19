Lovelace scores 29, Youngstown State beats Lake Erie 79-57

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (AP) — John Lovelace Jr.'s 29 points helped Youngstown State defeat Lake Erie 79-57 on Sunday night.

Lovelace had seven rebounds for the Penguins (3-2). Ziggy Reid shot 3 for 7 (2 for 4 from 3-point range) and 4 of 4 from the free throw line to add 12 points. Damiree Burns had 11 points and was 4 of 5 shooting and 2 of 3 from the free throw line.

Jonny Manning finished with 14 points and seven rebounds for the Storm. Leon Hughes added 11 points for Lake Erie. In addition, Jake Leibacher finished with 10 points and two steals.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.