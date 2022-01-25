Love, Garland help Cavaliers hold off Knicks 95-93

After his final make, coming on Garland’s 11th assist, Love wrapped his arms around Cleveland’s young point guard during a timeout as the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse crowd roared.

The Cavs led 86-71 with 9:41 left after Dean Wade dropped a 3-pointer.

But the Knicks fought back as Barrett, Quentin Grimes and Obi Toppin made 3-pointers in an 11-0 burst. New York caught Cleveland when Randle muscled way his to the hoop for a layup to tie it 91-all.

Garland countered with a 3-pointer in the corner — he finished with 13 points — and the Cavs did just enough to hang on.

Toppin, who played at Dayton and had some vocal supporters on hand, gave the Knicks a spark early in the second quarter. He knocked down a pair of 3-pointers and scored on a layup to fuel a 13-2 run that gave New York a 36-30 lead.

Knicks: Went 11 of 21 on free throws. ... C Mitchell Robinson sat out with a sprained right ankle sustained on Sunday against the Clippers. ... Derrick Rose remains sidelined with a right ankle sprain. He last played on Dec. 16.

Cavaliers: Were missing two-thirds of their “tall ball” lineup as both center Jarrett Allen (illness) and 7-foot forward Lauri Markkanen (ankle) sat out. Markkanen got hurt Saturday. The team is maintaining he's day to day, but it's safe to assume he'll likely miss multiple games, if not weeks. ... Former Cavs guard José Calderón attended his first game since being added to the front office as a special advisor. Calderón played the 2017-18 season with Cleveland.

Knicks: Continue their three-game trip Wednesday at Miami.

Cavaliers: Host the defending champion Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday.

Caption Cleveland Cavaliers' Kevin Love (0) passes over New York Knicks' Taj Gibson (67) and Quentin Grimes (6) in the first half of an NBA basketball game, Monday, Jan. 24, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak) Credit: Tony Dejak

Caption Cleveland Cavaliers' Rajon Rondo (1) shoots against New York Knicks' Kemba Walker (8) in the first half of an NBA basketball game, Monday, Jan. 24, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak) Credit: Tony Dejak

Caption Cleveland Cavaliers' Isaac Okoro (35) drives to the basket against New York Knicks' Obi Toppin (1) in the first half of an NBA basketball game, Monday, Jan. 24, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak) Credit: Tony Dejak

Caption Cleveland Cavaliers' Darius Garland (10) drives between New York Knicks' Alec Burks (18) and Immanuel Quickley (5) in the first half of an NBA basketball game, Monday, Jan. 24, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak) Credit: Tony Dejak

Caption Cleveland Cavaliers' Lamar Stevens (8) shoots between New York Knicks' Alec Burks (18) and Taj Gibson (67) in the first half of an NBA basketball game, Monday, Jan. 24, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak) Credit: Tony Dejak

Caption New York Knicks' Julius Randle, center, drives to the basket against Cleveland Cavaliers' Kevin Love, left, and Dean Wade in the second half of an NBA basketball game, Monday, Jan. 24, 2022, in Cleveland. The Cavaliers won 95-93. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak) Credit: Tony Dejak