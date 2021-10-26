Love, Allen guide Cavaliers to 99-87 win over Nuggets

Ricky Rubio and Facundo Campazzo were both issued technicals late in the third quarter after getting in the face of the other. Rubio appeared to take exception with Campazzo's foul in the corner.

Cavaliers: Love moved past John “Hot Rod” Williams for sole possession of fifth place on Cleveland's all-time defensive rebounds list. ... Rookie PF Evan Mobley had 10 points as he dealt with early foul trouble. ... SG Collin Sexton had 14 points.

Nuggets: G Jamal Murray (torn ACL) went through a shooting routine in pregame warmups as the crowd shuffled into the arena. ... G Will Barton finished with 12 points, while Aaron Gordon had 12 points and nine rebounds.

Nuggets coach Michael Malone recently chatted with Bones Hyland about staying patient as he tries to work the rookie guard into the rotation. Hyland saw his first action of the season Monday and had seven points. He was taken 26th overall out of VCU.

“Every rookie has a different path,” Malone said. “I told Bones that Jamal didn’t start and Nikola didn’t start. Michael Porter (Jr.) as a rookie probably had 15 DNPs (did not play), and now he’s a max player. America’s great.”

Cavaliers coach J.B. Bickerstaff figures it will take about 10 games of tinkering before he settles on a steady rotation.

“We want to give groups an opportunity to be successful or to fail, but they need to have the data behind them,” Bickerstaff explained.

Cavaliers: Face the Clippers in Los Angeles on Wednesday.

Nuggets: At Utah on Tuesday to complete a back-to-back.

