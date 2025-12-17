Louisville and Toledo meet for the Boca Raton Bowl

How to watch: ESPN

Key stats

Louisville Offense

Overall: 388.8 yards per game (70th in FBS)

Passing: 226.3 yards per game (66th)

Rushing: 162.6 yards per game (64th)

Scoring: 30.2 points per game (45th)

Louisville Defense

Overall: 300.3 yards per game (16th in FBS)

Passing: 190.6 yards per game (28th)

Rushing: 109.8 yards per game (21st)

Scoring: 21.1 points per game (35th)

Toledo Offense

Overall: 422.4 yards per game (30th in FBS)

Passing: 244 yards per game (53rd)

Rushing: 178.4 yards per game (44th)

Scoring: 31.6 points per game (38th)

Toledo Defense

Overall: 248.7 yards per game (3rd in FBS)

Passing: 156.5 yards per game (6th)

Rushing: 92.2 yards per game (8th)

Scoring: 12.2 points per game (4th)

Louisville is 98th in third down percentage, converting 36.7% of the time. Toledo ranks 10th on defense, allowing its opponents to convert at 29.9%.

Both teams are heavily penalized. Louisville ranks 119th in the FBS averaging 64.5 penalty yards per game, and Toledo ranks 134th with a 72.5-yard average.

Toledo is 122nd in FBS in red zone offense, scoring on 75.5% of trips. Louisville's red zone defense ranks 68th at 83.9%.

Team leaders

Louisville

Passing: Miller Moss, 2,526 yards, 14 TDs, 7 INTs, 64 completion percentage

Rushing: Isaac Brown, 782 yards on 91 carries, 5 TDs

Receiving: Chris Bell, 917 yards on 72 catches, 6 TDs

Toledo

Passing: Tucker Gleason, 2,515 yards, 21 TDs, 9 INTs, 64.7 completion percentage

Rushing: DeaMonte Trayanum, 950 yards on 166 carries, 11 TDs

Receiving: Junior Vandeross III, 947 yards on 75 catches, 11 TDs

Last game

Louisville beat Kentucky 41-0 on Saturday, Nov. 29. Moss passed for 182 yards on 12-of-20 attempts (60.0%) with three touchdowns and no interceptions. He also carried the ball four times for 18 yards and one rushing touchdown. Braxton Jennings had 113 rushing yards on 20 carries. Jacob Stewart had one reception for 43 yards and one touchdown.

Toledo won 21-3 over Central Michigan on Saturday, Nov. 29. Kalieb Osborne led Toledo with 108 yards on 5-of-7 passing (71.4%) for one touchdown and no interceptions. He also carried the ball 12 times for 52 yards. Trayanum carried the ball 16 times for 94 yards and scored one touchdown, adding three receptions for 65 yards and one touchdown. Vandeross recorded 71 yards on four catches.