Louisiana starts season at home against Bowling Green

Bowling Green Falcons at Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns
Lafayette, Louisiana; Monday, 7 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Louisiana starts the season at home against Bowling Green.
Louisiana finished 14-16 overall with a 12-4 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Ragin' Cajuns averaged 17.2 points off of turnovers, 9.6 second-chance points and 0.2 bench points last season.
Bowling Green finished 5-10 on the road and 18-13 overall a season ago. The Falcons averaged 71.7 points per game last season, 12.7 on free throws and 22.5 from beyond the arc.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
