Loughridge runs for 176 yards, 4 second-half TDs; S. Dakota State beats Youngstown St. 35-30

Beau Brungard threw a 23-yard TD pass to Max Tomczak about three minutes into the game and ran for a 4-yard score that gave FCS No. 18 Youngstown State (3-2) a 14-0 lead early in the second quarter.

After the Penguins went three-and-out on the opening drive of the second half, Loughridge scored on runs of 3, 14 and 2 yards in the third quarter to make it 28-17 and added a 25-yard TD in the fourth.

Brungard threw two fourth-quarter touchdown passes to Tomczak and finished 29 of 44 for 275 yards passing.

Chase Mason threw a 4-yard TD pass to Greyton Gannon to get South Dakota State on the scoreboard with 5:01 left in the first half.

Alex Bullock had 162 yards on 10 receptions for the Jackrabbits.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here and here (AP News mobile app). AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football