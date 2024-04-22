Lou Groza Award winner Graham Nicholson transferring to Alabama

Crimson Tide coach Kalen DeBoer is looking for a replacement for Will Reichard, the NCAA's all-time leading scorer.

Nicholson made 27 of 28 field goals last season for the RedHawks and all but one of his 36 extra-point attempts. He's the first Lou Groza Award winner from the Mid-American Conference.

Nicholson made a career-long 52-yarder against Bowling Green and scored 113 points last season, fourth-most in program history. The three-year starter made a Miami career record 84.5% of his field goal attempts.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football. Sign up for the AP's college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25