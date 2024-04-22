Lou Groza Award winner Graham Nicholson transferring to Alabama

Lou Groza Award winner Graham Nicholson plans to transfer to Alabama

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

news
By The Associated Press
57 minutes ago
X

Lou Groza Award winner Graham Nicholson plans to transfer to Alabama.

The former Miami of Ohio All-American, who won the award as the nation's top placekicker last season, announced his commitment Sunday on social media.

Crimson Tide coach Kalen DeBoer is looking for a replacement for Will Reichard, the NCAA's all-time leading scorer.

Nicholson made 27 of 28 field goals last season for the RedHawks and all but one of his 36 extra-point attempts. He's the first Lou Groza Award winner from the Mid-American Conference.

Nicholson made a career-long 52-yarder against Bowling Green and scored 113 points last season, fourth-most in program history. The three-year starter made a Miami career record 84.5% of his field goal attempts.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football. Sign up for the AP's college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25

In Other News
1
City, Clark County talk about building new public safety building, jail
2
Kings Island opens for 2024 season, celebrates 45 years of The Beast
3
Stafford: Herding feral humans requires assistance
4
Museum of Art’s Juried Members’ Exhibition draws record numbers
5
Shawnee teacher with stage 4 cancer directs 25th and final musical
© 2024 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top