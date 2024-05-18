Los Angeles Dodgers host the Cincinnati Reds Saturday

PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Graham Ashcraft (3-2, 4.12 ERA, 1.44 WHIP, 35 strikeouts); Dodgers: Walker Buehler (0-1, 7.36 ERA, 1.77 WHIP, six strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Dodgers square off against the Cincinnati Reds on Saturday.

Los Angeles is 16-9 at home and 30-17 overall. The Dodgers have the top team on-base percentage in MLB play at .342.

Cincinnati has a 10-13 record in road games and a 19-26 record overall. Reds hitters have a collective .364 slugging percentage to rank 10th in the NL.

Saturday's game is the third time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Shohei Ohtani has a .358 batting average to lead the Dodgers, and has 16 doubles, a triple and 13 home runs. Mookie Betts is 11-for-39 with two home runs and two RBI over the past 10 games.

Elly De La Cruz has a .270 batting average to lead the Reds, and has eight doubles, a triple and nine home runs. Jeimer Candelario is 14-for-40 with a home run and seven RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dodgers: 6-4, .210 batting average, 2.86 ERA, outscored opponents by 14 runs

Reds: 3-7, .264 batting average, 4.07 ERA, outscored by two runs

INJURIES: Dodgers: Max Muncy: 10-Day IL (oblique), Joe Kelly: 15-Day IL (posterior), Evan Phillips: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Ryan Brasier: 15-Day IL (calf), Kyle Hurt: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Connor Brogdon: 15-Day IL (foot), Bobby Miller: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Brusdar Graterol: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Emmet Sheehan: 60-Day IL (forearm), Clayton Kershaw: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tony Gonsolin: 60-Day IL (elbow), Dustin May: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Reds: Justin Wilson: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Nick Lodolo: 15-Day IL (groin), TJ Friedl: 10-Day IL (thumb), Brandon Williamson: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Christian Encarnacion-Strand: 10-Day IL (hand), Ian Gibaut: 60-Day IL (forearm), Alex Young: 60-Day IL (back), Tejay Antone: 60-Day IL (elbow), Matt McLain: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.