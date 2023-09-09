Los Angeles Angels square off against the Cleveland Guardians Saturday

The Los Angeles Angels take on the Cleveland Guardians on Saturday
news
By The Associated Press
14 minutes ago
X

Cleveland Guardians (68-74, second in the AL Central) vs. Los Angeles Angels (65-77, fourth in the AL West)

Anaheim, California; Saturday, 9:07 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Guardians: Lucas Giolito (7-12, 4.88 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, 168 strikeouts); Angels: Tyler Anderson (5-6, 5.55 ERA, 1.53 WHIP, 108 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Guardians -120, Angels +100; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Angels host the Cleveland Guardians on Saturday.

Los Angeles has a 33-37 record at home and a 65-77 record overall. Angels hitters have a collective .431 slugging percentage to rank fifth in the AL.

Cleveland has a 68-74 record overall and a 32-38 record on the road. The Guardians have gone 39-12 in games when they scored five or more runs.

Saturday's game is the sixth time these teams square off this season. The Guardians hold a 3-2 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Shohei Ohtani has 44 home runs, 91 walks and 95 RBI while hitting .304 for the Angels. Luis Rengifo is 18-for-41 with a double, five home runs and 10 RBI over the past 10 games.

Jose Ramirez has 32 doubles, five triples and 21 home runs for the Guardians. Will Brennan is 15-for-35 with two doubles over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Angels: 2-8, .252 batting average, 6.62 ERA, outscored by 28 runs

Guardians: 6-4, .264 batting average, 4.88 ERA, outscored by 13 runs

INJURIES: Angels: Mickey Moniak: day-to-day (back), Luis Rengifo: day-to-day (biceps), Jaime Barria: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Shohei Ohtani: day-to-day (oblique), Chase Silseth: 7-Day IL (head), Mike Trout: 10-Day IL (hand), Anthony Rendon: 60-Day IL (shin), C.J. Cron: 10-Day IL (back), Zach Neto: 10-Day IL (back), Sam Bachman: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jo Adell: 60-Day IL (oblique), Taylor Ward: 60-Day IL (face), Ben Joyce: 60-Day IL (arm), Gio Urshela: 60-Day IL (pelvis), Jose Suarez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Austin Warren: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jose Quijada: 60-Day IL (elbow), Chris Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Guardians: Michael Kelly: 15-Day IL (back), Shane Bieber: 60-Day IL (elbow), Triston McKenzie: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

In Other News
1
Central State researchers lead $10 million sustainable ag project
2
Greenon school board president to retire
3
Kenton Ridge alums to open Villa Pizzeria
4
Clark County Common Pleas Court cases
5
Clark County Municipal Court cases
© 2023 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top