Los Angeles Angels and Cleveland Guardians play in game 2 of series

The Los Angeles Angels lead 1-0 in a three-game series against the Cleveland Guardians
By The Associated Press
23 minutes ago
Los Angeles Angels (12-20, fifth in the AL West) vs. Cleveland Guardians (20-12, first in the AL Central)

Cleveland; Saturday, 6:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Angels: Reid Detmers (3-2, 3.12 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 37 strikeouts); Guardians: Ben Lively (0-1, 2.30 ERA, 0.96 WHIP, 19 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Guardians -145, Angels +122; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Angels play the Cleveland Guardians leading the series 1-0.

Cleveland is 20-12 overall and 8-5 in home games. The Guardians are 16-2 in games when they record eight or more hits.

Los Angeles is 12-20 overall and 8-9 on the road. Angels hitters have a collective .309 on-base percentage, the eighth-ranked percentage in the AL.

Saturday's game is the second time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Josh Naylor has seven doubles, seven home runs and 24 RBI while hitting .263 for the Guardians. Steven Kwan is 13-for-37 with a double, two triples and a home run over the past 10 games.

Taylor Ward has six doubles and seven home runs while hitting .271 for the Angels. Jo Adell is 10-for-37 with three doubles and three home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Guardians: 4-6, .217 batting average, 4.73 ERA, outscored by 18 runs

Angels: 3-7, .263 batting average, 5.70 ERA, outscored by 15 runs

INJURIES: Guardians: Shane Bieber: 60-Day IL (elbow), Eli Morgan: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Angel Martinez: 60-Day IL (foot), Gavin Williams: 15-Day IL (elbow), Sam Hentges: 15-Day IL (finger), Trevor Stephan: 60-Day IL (elbow), James Karinchak: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Angels: Miguel Sano: 10-Day IL (knee), Brandon Drury: day-to-day (migraine), Mike Trout: 10-Day IL (meniscus), Michael Stefanic: 60-Day IL (quadricep), Jose Cisnero: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Robert William Stephenson: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Anthony Rendon: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Guillermo Zuniga: 15-Day IL (pectoral strain), Chase Silseth: 15-Day IL (elbow), Sam Bachman: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jose Quijada: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

