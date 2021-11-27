Longtime Ohio attorney accused of human trafficking has died

Michael Mearan had been taken to a hospital on Wednesday and died there Friday from undisclosed “health complications,” according to his attorney, Michael Siewert. A cause of death has not yet been determined for Mearan, 75, who suffered from diabetes and congestive heart disease, officials have said.

Mearan had denied the accusations against him, saying in a court filing that the allegations were based on testimony from “numerous felons” who received favorable treatment for cooperating with investigators. He was charged in October 2020 with promoting prostitution, compelling prostitution, human trafficking and engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, and had faced more than 70 years in prison if convicted on all counts.