Livingston scores 24 to lead Robert Morris to 81-68 victory over Wright State

FAIRBORN, Ohio (AP) — Darius Livingston had 24 points in Robert Morris' 81-68 victory over Wright State on Sunday.
Livingston went 9 of 12 from the field (6 for 7 from 3-point range) for the Colonials (19-10, 11-7 Horizon League). Nikolaos Chitikoudis added 17 points and nine rebounds. DeSean Goode scored 16 on 8-for-10 shooting, adding three steals.
Michael Cooper led the way for the Raiders (18-11, 13-5) with 19 points. TJ Burch added 11 points and Andrea Holden pitched in with 10 points and six rebounds.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
In Other News
1
Ex-boyfriend set to go to trial 10 years after Springfield woman’s...
2
Proposed data center could be one of Ohio’s biggest power guzzlers
3
‘Black Lives as Subject Matter III’ exhibition open at Springfield...
4
Springfield assistant mayor launches congressional run with push for...
5
Appeals court now weighing whether to end, extend TPS for Springfield...