Littell and Steer help the Reds top the sagging Cubs 5-1

Spencer Steer hit a tiebreaking three-run homer in Cincinnati's four-run seventh. The Reds (60-54) won for the third time in four games.

Matt Shaw homered for the Cubs (65-48), who finished with four hits. They had just three hits in Monday night's 3-2 loss in the series opener.

The Cubs have dropped three of four. They trail the NL Central-leading Brewers by four games.

Steer singled home Miguel Andujar in the fifth, but Shaw responded with his seventh homer in the bottom half of the inning.

The Reds grabbed control in the seventh against Andrew Kittredge (2-3). Austin Hays walked, Andujar singled and Steer hit a drive to left-center for his 13th homer. Santiago Espinal added a sacrifice fly.

It was Kittredge's third appearance since he was acquired in a trade with Baltimore.

Andujar collected his first two hits with the Reds after coming over in a trade deadline deal with the Athletics. TJ Friedl also had two hits.

Cubs left-hander Shota Imanaga struck out seven in 6 1/3 innings. He was charged with one run and three hits.

Key moment

The Cubs had a chance to grab an early lead, putting runners on first and second with none out in the first. But Kyle Tucker, Pete Crow-Armstrong and Willi Castro struck out swinging.

Key stat

The Reds went 3 for 5 with runners in scoring position. The Cubs went 0 for 6 in those situations.

Up next

Reds All-Star LHP Andrew Abbott (8-1, 2.15 ERA) faces Cubs rookie RHP Cade Horton (5-2, 3.42 ERA) in the series finale on Wednesday.

___

