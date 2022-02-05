Hamburger icon
Linssen scores 17 to lead Saint Louis past Dayton 72-61

Marten Linssen had 17 points off the bench to lift Saint Louis to a 72-61 win over Dayton

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Marten Linssen had 17 points off the bench to carry Saint Louis to a 72-61 win over Dayton on Saturday.

Yuri Collins had 16 points, eight rebounds and six assists for Saint Louis (16-6, 7-2 Atlantic 10 Conference), which won its fifth straight game. Gibson Jimerson added 14 points. Fred Thatch Jr. had 12 points.

Kobe Elvis tied a career high with 20 points for the Flyers (15-8, 7-3). DaRon Holmes II added seven rebounds and three blocks.

The Billikens leveled the season series against the Flyers. Dayton defeated Saint Louis 68-63 on Jan. 11.

