Linebacker Joe Giles-Harris signs 1-year contract with Bengals

CINCINNATI (AP) — Joe Giles-Harris signed a one-year contract with the Cincinnati Bengals on Wednesday, providing some depth to the linebacker group.
Giles-Harris was on the Bengals practice squad for one game last season before signing with Jacksonville. He appeared in two games with the Jaguars and was mainly used on special teams. He began the season with New England and played in three games.
Giles-Harris came into the league as a college free agent with the Jaguars in 2019. He has appeared in 22 games during his career, including three starts, with 30 tackles and one sack. He will be classified as a second-year player for the upcoming season.
Most of Giles-Harris' playing time has been with the Jaguars, including playing nine games in 2020. He was also with Buffalo in 2021 and '22.
