Liddell shines as No. 16 Ohio State beats Maryland 82-67

Ohio State led 42-29 at the break. Maryland shot 32% from the field in the first half.

The Terrapins got just six points from their reserves for the game, compared to 21 for the Buckeyes.

BIG PICTURE

Maryland: Unable to overcome their slow start, the Terrapins lost for the fifth time in seven games.

Ohio State: The Buckeyes played their first Big Ten home game in three weeks. They moved to a perfect 10-0 on their home court.

UP NEXT

Maryland: Hosts Iowa on Thursday.

Ohio State: Travels to Rutgers on Wednesday.

___

