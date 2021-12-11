Liddell paces No. 21 Ohio State past No. 22 Wisconsin 73-55

The Badgers led by as many as eight points in the first half, but a 12-point run midway through the half helped Ohio State regain the lead for good with 8:26 left. The Buckeyes shot 58% in the first half.

The win improved Ohio State’s home record to a 7-0 and marked the first time the Buckeyes defeated Wisconsin in Columbus since the 2016-17 season. The Buckeyes also extended their winning streak to four games.

BIG PICTURE

Wisconsin: Shooting woes plagued the Badgers for the second straight game. Wisconsin wasn’t so fortunate on Saturday after defeating Indiana on Wednesday on 35.5% shooting, making buckets at a 34% clip against the Buckeyes.

Ohio State: Turnovers remained an issue for the Buckeyes. They allowed 14 giveaways to Wisconsin, including 10 in the first half.

UP NEXT

Wisconsin: Hosts Nicholls State on Wednesday.

Ohio State: Faces No. 10 Kentucky in Las Vegas on Dec. 18.

