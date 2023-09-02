Liberty nabs 5 interceptions, including Singleton's TD, to top Bowling Green 34-24

LYNCHBURG, Va. (AP) — Kobe Singleton's pick-6 highlighted a five-interception day by the Liberty defense, Kaidon Salter threw two touchdown passes and the Flames defeated Bowling Green 34-24 in a season opener on Saturday.

It was the 100th win for new coach Jamey Chadwell, who had four previous stops, the last at Coastal Carolina.

Singleton's 36-yard return of a Connor Bazelak pass helped stake Liberty, which has moved to Conference USA this year, to a 21-0 lead in the second quarter. Brylan Green and Quinton Reese also intercepted Bazelak in the second quarter. Camden Orth was picked off twice in the second half by linebacker Jerome Jolly Jr. after the Falcons cut the deficit to a touchdown.

Billy Lucas had a 2-yard touchdown run and Salter found Vaughn Blue for a 12-yard score before Singleton made it 21-0. After a Liberty field goal, Bowling Green had two quick touchdowns, a 14-yard run by Ta'ron Keith and BG Simms' 76-yard return of a field goal attempt blocked by Dontrez Brow n 20 seconds before the half.

Bowling Green closed within 24-17 by getting a field goal on the opening drive of the second quarter. But after the teams swapped touchdown passes, Jolly came up with his picks on the Falcons' next two possessions. The first came at the Liberty 17, the second at midfield that the Flames turned into the clinching field goal with 2:52 to play.

——-

AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll