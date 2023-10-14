Leyland FG on last play lifts South Dakota State over Youngstown State 34-31

VERMILLION, S.D. (AP) — Will Leyland kicked a 41-yard field goal on the final play of the game and South Dakota escaped with a 34-31 victory over Youngstown State on Saturday.

South Dakota (5-1, 3-0 Missouri Valley Football Conference) pulled out the win after seeing all of a 21-point, second-half lead evaporate.

Youngstown State (3-3, 1-2) trailed 31-10 midway through the third quarter when Mitch Davidson passed to Max Tomczak for a 66-yard touchdown. Dra Rushton scored on a 1-yard run early in the fourth quarter and Davidson capped a 12-play drive with a 6-yard scoring toss to Bryce Oliver with 5:48 left to play.

A pass-interference penalty gave the Coyotes the ball at the Penguins' 46-yard line with 19 seconds to go. Aidan Bouman hit Makai Lovett for a 22-yard gain to set up Leyland's game-winning kick.

South Dakota used Keyondray Jones' 34-yard touchdown run early in the second quarter to grab a 10-3 lead. Bouman fired a 36-yard scoring strike to Carter Bell with 94 seconds left to give the Coyotes a 17-3 lead at halftime.

Bouman opened the second half with a 10-yard touchdown toss to JJ Galbreath for a 24-3 advantage.

Davidson and Joey Farthing teamed up for a 65-yard touchdown to get Youngstown State within 14 points, but Bouman connected with Bell for a 56-yard score three plays later to make it 31-10.

Bouman finished with 369 yards and three touchdowns on 24-of-29 passing for the Coyotes. Bell had five receptions for 131 yards, while Galbreath had six catches for 101.

Davidson completed 15 of 26 passes for 267 yards and three touchdowns for Youngstown State. Rushton carried 16 times for 116 yards.

___

