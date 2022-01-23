Lewis paces Marquette to 75-64 win over No. 20 Xavier

Xavier, which trailed 33-29 at the half, took the lead at 40-38 on a three-point play by Colby Jones. Kam Jones’ reverse layin capped a 10-point run that put Marquette in front 58-53.

Kam Jones converted a steal into a layup at the other end to put the Golden Eagles up by five with just under eight minutes left.

BIG PICTURE

Xavier: The Musketeers are 3-3 in their last six games after an 11-1 start.

Marquette: After a road game at Seton Hall, the Golden Eagles face three ranked teams in a row – at No. 21 Providence, home vs. No. 11 Villanova and then on the road at No. 25 UConn. Marquette already has beaten Providence and Villanova.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

Coupled with a 57-54 victory at No. 11 Villanova on Wednesday, Marquette could crack the Top 25. The loss could cost Xavier a spot in the rankings.

UP NEXT

Xavier hosts No. 21 Providence on Wednesday.

Marquette is at Seton Hall on Wednesday.

