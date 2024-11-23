Lewis' 16 help Toledo knock off Jacksonville State 82-80

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Sam Lewis' 16 points helped Toledo defeat Jacksonville State 82-80 on Friday night.
Lewis went 6 of 10 from the field (4 for 5 from 3-point range) for the Rockets (5-1). Isaiah Adams scored 14 points and added six assists. Sonny Wilson finished 5 of 14 from the field to finish with 12 points.
The Gamecocks (4-2) were led by Jaron Pierre Jr., who posted 20 points and nine rebounds. Koree Cotton added 13 points for Jacksonville State. Marcellus Brigham Jr. also recorded 12 points and six rebounds.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
