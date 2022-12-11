LeVert scores 22 points, Cavaliers beat Thunder 110-102

Jarrett Allen had 21 points and 11 rebounds, and Darius Garland added 13 points and eight assists for Cleveland, which is an NBA-best 12-2 at home. All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell missed his second straight game with a sore right lower leg.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, the third-leading scorer in the NBA at 31.1 points per game, led Oklahoma City with 23. Aleksej Pokusevski added 16 points and 14 rebounds, and Josh Giddey had 17 points, 13 rebounds and six assists.