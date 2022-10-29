springfield-news-sun logo
LeVert leads Cleveland against New York after 41-point game

By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
Cleveland faces the New York Knicks after Caris LeVert scored 41 points in the Cleveland Cavaliers' 132-123 overtime victory against the Boston Celtics

New York Knicks (3-2, fifth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Cleveland Cavaliers (4-1, third in the Eastern Conference)

Cleveland; Sunday, 6 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Cleveland hosts the New York Knicks after Caris LeVert scored 41 points in the Cleveland Cavaliers' 132-123 overtime victory against the Boston Celtics.

Cleveland finished 44-38 overall and 27-25 in Eastern Conference action last season. The Cavaliers averaged 107.8 points per game while allowing opponents to score 105.7 last season.

New York went 37-45 overall and 22-30 in Eastern Conference action during the 2021-22 season. The Knicks averaged 106.5 points per game while shooting 43.7% from the field and 35.7% from behind the arc last season.

INJURIES: Cavaliers: Dylan Windler: day to day (ankle), Darius Garland: day to day (eye), Ricky Rubio: out (knee).

Knicks: Quentin Grimes: day to day (foot).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

