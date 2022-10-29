LeVert leads Cleveland against New York after 41-point game

Cleveland finished 44-38 overall and 27-25 in Eastern Conference action last season. The Cavaliers averaged 107.8 points per game while allowing opponents to score 105.7 last season.

New York went 37-45 overall and 22-30 in Eastern Conference action during the 2021-22 season. The Knicks averaged 106.5 points per game while shooting 43.7% from the field and 35.7% from behind the arc last season.